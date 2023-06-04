The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana will be in action for the last time this season as they travel to Balaídos for the La Liga finale against Celta Vigo, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 43. Unai Hernández, 46. Pau Prim

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 44. Marc Guiu, 47. Dani Rodríguez

Xavi has very few options to choose from going into the last game of the season. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba said their goodbyes last week and don’t make the trip, and Ronald Araujo (calf), Pedri (thigh) and Alejandro Balde (ankle) all miss out through injury. That leaves just 13 first team outfield players available, so the boss has called up four youth academy stars in midfielders Unai Hernández and Pau Prim, winger Dani Rodríguez and striker Marc Guiu.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Alonso; Kessie, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!