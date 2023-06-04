WELCOME TO BALAÍDOS!!! The beautiful home of Celta Vigo is the site of the final La Liga match of the season between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to end the 2022-23 campaign on a high. But it won’t be easy against a Celta side desperate to avoid relegation that needs a win to guarantee safety, and Barça are missing several key starters in the season finale. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 38

Date/Time: Sunday, June 4, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Balaídos, Vigo, Spain

Referee: Juan Luis Pulido Santana

VAR: Mario Melero López

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain, Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

