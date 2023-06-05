Xavi preparing for ‘key week’ of Barcelona transfers

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is expecting a big week for his club regarding transfers following the culmination of the league season.

The Catalans are hoping their feasibility plan will get the green light from La Liga which will allow them to start putting transfer plans into place.

Xavi was asked about the summer transfer window after his team’s defeat to Celta and is looking forward to a crucial few days.

“We have had a great season. We have to reinforce ourselves to fight for all the titles and compete especially in Europe. There we must take a step forward and we need two players per position. But we have gotten a lot out of this squad,” he said. “This week is already decisive to know the real scenario that we can sign and strengthen ourselves, we must strengthen ourselves to compete in Europe. The definitive step to be competitive in all the titles is to strengthen yourself well.”

It’s thought Barcelona will have to sell to bring in players, but Xavi was coy when asked if the Celta match was the last time some stars would feature for Barca.

“I don’t know if it was the last game for some players, it will depend this week, which will be decisive,” he added. “We are on ‘stand by’, but it will be a key week to find out what stage we are in.”

One player who has regularly been linked with an exit is Ansu Fati, who scored against Celta, and Xavi insists he’s satisfied with his contribution this season.

“I’m happy with him, his season has been good, everyone has contributed, everyone has felt important... and Ansu has scored goals, given assists, was decisive in some games. This week we will know things,” he said. “These games have helped us to do some tests, but these four games since we were champions don’t change anything, the planning was already done.”

The season may be over but it seems Barca’s summer business is just about to start... strap yourselves in folks!