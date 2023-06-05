Celta 2-1 FC Barcelona: Losing end to a winning season - FC Barcelona

Gabri Veiga double saves home side from relegation but Ansu Fati's goal keeps them worrying until the every end

Robert Lewandowski, Liga top goalscorer - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski needed no time at all to adapt to playing in a brand new league. After delighting his fans in the Bundesliga he has shown he can do the same thing in La Liga, finishing as top goalscorer at the first time of asking.

Ter Stegen, Zamora Trophy winner for 2022/23 - FC Barcelona

It was an award that was coming but after Sunday's game at Celta Vigo it is now official. Marc-André ter Stegen ends the league season as the goalkeeper who has conceded fewest goals in the campaign, taking the Zamora Trophy for the first time in his career.

Barcelona president Laporta on possible Messi return: "It's difficult..." - SPORT

Lionel Messi's decision on his future seems to be days away. After confirming his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, all eyes are on the Argentine forward's next destination. On Sunday, the Barceñpna president Joan Laporta spoke about his future and the Catalan club's chances.

Manchester United interested in Barca target Amrabat - SPORT

Amrabat's priority is to wear the blaugrana shirt from next season, but he is aware of the delicate economic situation that Barça is going through at the moment. The player will be patient, but he will not be patient forever, so he is looking for alternatives in case the operation does not go ahead.