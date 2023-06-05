Ilkay Gundogan’s agent offers Barcelona hope with latest update on midfielder’s future

Ilkay Gundogan’s agent has insisted the midfielder has not agreed to continue to stay with Manchester City despite speculation to the contrary.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, the rumor mill has also claimed he could stay with Manchester City, particularly after Pep Guardiola made it clear after the FA Cup final he was hoping Gundogan would continue.

Gundogan’s agent how now offered an update and says a decision is yet to be made.

“Nothing has been agreed with City or any other club,” he told Fabrizio Romano. “The recent reports are not true. Ilkay is only focused on the final.”

EXCL. Ilkay Gündogan’s agent Ilhan on rumours of new deal agreed and set to be signed with Man City: “Nothing has been agreed with City or any other club”, told me. #MCFC



“The recent reports are NOT true. Ilkay is only focused on the final”, Gündogan’s agent replies. pic.twitter.com/DEKg5GeZiV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

Gundogan will captain City again at the weekend when they finish off their season with a Champions League final against Inter. A win for Guardiola’s side would secure the treble for the Premier League side.

The midfielder is likely to then focus his attention on his next move and seems to have plenty of options available. City want him to stay, Barca are keen to bring him to the Camp Nou and other clubs, including Arsenal and AC Milan, are also thought to be admirers.