 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona land in Japan for friendly with Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe

One more game

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
RC Celta v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Barcelona have landed in Japan for a post-season friendly with Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe in Japan.

The match will be Iniesta’s final game for the club, after announcing he is set to leave midway through the season after losing prominence. Iniesta has said he wants to continue playing but it’s not clear yet where’ll head next.

There had been suggestions Iniesta could play a half for each side, but Sport are reporting that Vissel Kobe aren’t too keen on the idea and the legend will simply play for his current side.

Xavi has taken a large squad out to Japan for the match. There’s no Pedri or Ronald Araujo, due to injury, while Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will also miss out on a reunion with Iniesta after announcing their Barca exits.

The rest of the first-teamers are in the squad, along with Julian Araujo who could make his debut. Youngsters Pau Prim, Dani Rodriguez, Unai Hernandez, Marc Guiu, Hector Fort and Arnau Tenas also make the trip.

Barcelona will take on Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on Tuesday, June 6 at 7.30pm local time (12.30pm CET). The game is live on Barca TV but we’ll also bring you all the updates right here.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes