Barcelona land in Japan for friendly with Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe

Barcelona have landed in Japan for a post-season friendly with Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe in Japan.

The match will be Iniesta’s final game for the club, after announcing he is set to leave midway through the season after losing prominence. Iniesta has said he wants to continue playing but it’s not clear yet where’ll head next.

There had been suggestions Iniesta could play a half for each side, but Sport are reporting that Vissel Kobe aren’t too keen on the idea and the legend will simply play for his current side.

15 hour flight ✈️ pic.twitter.com/TsT7sjxtmR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 5, 2023

Xavi has taken a large squad out to Japan for the match. There’s no Pedri or Ronald Araujo, due to injury, while Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will also miss out on a reunion with Iniesta after announcing their Barca exits.

The rest of the first-teamers are in the squad, along with Julian Araujo who could make his debut. Youngsters Pau Prim, Dani Rodriguez, Unai Hernandez, Marc Guiu, Hector Fort and Arnau Tenas also make the trip.

The squad for our trip to Japan and our game against Vissel Kobe! pic.twitter.com/KWVdk7kPbT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 4, 2023

Barcelona will take on Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on Tuesday, June 6 at 7.30pm local time (12.30pm CET). The game is live on Barca TV but we’ll also bring you all the updates right here.