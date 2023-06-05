WATCH: Lionel Messi’s dad speaks out after talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been spotted meeting with Jorge Messi on Monday, following reports La Liga have approved the club’s feasibility plan.

Reporter Toni Juanmarti shared footage of Messi’s dad at Laporta’s house, with the two men thought to be set for more talks over the GOAT’s future.

Messi has already said his goodbyes to PSG, after two years in the French capital, and is now ready to make his next move.

EXCLUSIVA



Ahora mismo, reunión en casa de JOAN LAPORTA entre el presidente del Barça y JORGE MESSI para tratar el posible regreso del jugador argentino. pic.twitter.com/dYVu16QTz8 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 5, 2023

Xavi has already said the GOAT has told him he’ll make a decision this week, and it’s even been reported Messi could make a final call on his future on Tuesday.

Jorge Messi was stopped by reporters on his way out of the meeting and had the following to say, according to Juanmarti.

“Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça,” he said. “Barça move is an option for sure.”

Barcelona remain hopeful that Messi will decide to return home, but the club still needs to make sales in order to make it happen.

Saudi side Al Hilal are also thought to be confident they can secure the World Cup winner and are thought to be willing to offer Messi a huge contract.

Messi’s future has dominated the headlines for some time now, but it seems the latest saga could be heading for a conclusion in the coming days.