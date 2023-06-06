Barcelona working on three exits ahead of summer transfer window - report

Barcelona are getting to work after seeing their feasibility plan given the green light by La Liga and are reportedly working on a couple of exits.

The Catalans still need to offload players in order to sign Lionel Messi and have been given a boost with his father admitting on Monday the GOAT does indeed want to come home.

Gerard Romero reckons that Barca are now working on three exits, including two “important” sales which will be needed if Messi is to head back to Barca.

No names are mentioned but there are plenty of players who may just be feeling a little uncertain about their futures at the club after the season just gone.

Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres keep on being linked with summer moves, although it’s thought that the duo are both determined to stay at the club.

Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia are also regulars in the gossip columns, following a season where they’ve not enjoyed regular starts in the team.

Loanees such as Sergino Dest, Ez Abde and Clement Lenglet could also depart permanently this summer.

Lenglet seems close to the exit door already. The defender has played regularly on loan at Spurs this season and Tottenham are thought to be keen for him to stay.