Ansu Fati called up to Spain squad for Nations League final four

Ansu Fati has been handed a late call-up to the Spain squad for the Nations League final four later this month.

The Barcelona forward was not in the original squad named last week but has now been handed the call after Nico Williams withdrew because of injury.

Fati is currently in Japan with the Barcelona squad for a post-season friendly but is due to meet up with the Spain team when he returns.

Spain are due to play Italy in the semi-finals of the Nations League on June 15. The second semi-final is between Netherlands and Croatia.

Fati will join Barcelona team-mate Gavi in the squad for the game. Jordi Alba has also been called up by Luis de la Fuente.

The Barcelona forward has had something of a tough season but ended with three goals in his last two games for the club, taking his tally for the campaign to 10 in all competitions.