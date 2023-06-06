When and where to watch Vissel Kobe v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Tuesday June 6 will see FC Barcelona in Japan to play a friendly match against Vissel Kobe featuring Andrés Iniesta that will bring this season to a close. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm local time in Barcelona and here are a list of the times at selected locations worldwide.

FC Barcelona arrive in Japan for Vissel Kobe friendly - FC Barcelona

After a flight lasting over 15 hours, FC Barcelona have arrived in Haneda, Japan. They departed directly from Santiago de Compostela after the side played their final Liga game against Celta in Vigo on Sunday.

FC Barcelona's Liga by the numbers - FC Barcelona

La Liga 2022/2023 is over and FC Barcelona were crowned champions for the first time in four years. And they did it playing sublime football in both attack and defence, and leaving all kinds of stats that will go down in the history books

Ansu Fati called up for Nations League - FC Barcelona

Luis de la Fuente has added another Barça player to his Spain squad for the upcoming Nations League finals in Holland from June 14 to 18. Gavi and Jordi Alba were already featuring, while Frenkie De Jong is defending the colours of the home team.

Jorge Messi confirms Lionel Messi wants Barcelona return this summer - SPORT

Jorge Messi has confirmed that Leo wants to return to FC Barcelona this summer. After the meeting uncovered by journalist Toni Juanmartí between Leo Messi's father and Joan Laporta, Jorge has assured that "Messi wants to return to Barça and I would love him to come back. Is it an option, and do I trust that he can return? Yes.”

Cancelo wants to play in Spain: Barcelona & Madrid have made contact - SPORT

Joao Cancelo's future is gradually becoming clearer. According to Kicker, the Portuguese full-back will not remain at Bayern Munich after his loan spell is over and his priority is to play in LaLiga, which is why he is also hoping to leave Manchester City.

Barcelona first team in 81 years to win LaLiga without scoring a penalty - SPORT

Barcelona ended the LaLiga season without scoring a single goal from the penalty spot. The Spanish champions did not need to score a single goal from the spot to win the championship.

Iñigo Martínez will be Barça's first signing when viability plan approved - SPORT

With the season about to come to an end with Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona playing Tuesday's friendly in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe, the Catalan club are now focusing on building the squad for next season.

Uncertainty surrounding Eric Garcia's long-term future at Barcelona - SPORT

Eric Garcia (22, Martorell) has experienced a rollercoaster ride this season at Barcelona. From the unbeatable sensations at the start of the campaign to not having a clear roadmap in June.