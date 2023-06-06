Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona, Postseason Friendly: Live Match Thread

WELCOME TO THE JAPAN NATIONAL STADIUM!!! This spectacular arena in Tokyo is the site of Barcelona’s final match of the season as the La Liga champions take on Vissel Kobe in a postseason friendly. We will see plenty of new faces in this one, including January signing Julian Araujo who finally gets to make his debut for Barça. And this is another opportunity to see Andrés Iniesta’s magical powers in action as the Blaugrana legend is expected to play for both sides in this one. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Peña; J. Araujo, Eric, De Jong, Alonso; Kessie, Prim, Torre; Rodríguez, Lewandowski, Fati (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Ter Stegen (GK), Tenas (GK), Christensen, Kounde, Fort, Roberto, Gavi, Hernández, Dembélé, Raphinha, Ferran, Guiu

VISSEL KOBE

MATCH INFO

Date/Time: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 7.30pm local time, 12.30pm CET (Barcelona), 11.30am BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 6.30am ET, 3.30am PT (USA), 4pm IST (India)

Venue: National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

How to watch: Barça TV, TV3 (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!