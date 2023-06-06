Barcelona move incoming? Inigo Martinez says goodbye to Athletic

Inigo Martinez has sent out a goodbye message to Athletic fans as he prepares to leave the Basque club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Manager Ernesto Valverde confirmed over the weekend that Martinez was set to depart after five years with the club.

The defender has now taken to social media to say his farewells, with Barcelona expected to be his next destination.

Barcelona are thought to be ready to land Martinez following news La Liga has given the OK to their feasibility plan.

It’s been reported the departures of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba means there is room for Barca to register some new deals and land Martinez.

Xavi is said to be keen to bring in the defender this summer as he wants to add a left-footed center-back to his defensive options. Martinez is expected to sign a two-year deal at Barcelona.