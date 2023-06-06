WATCH: Xavi and Iniesta enjoy emotional reunion in Japan as Barcelona take on Vissel Kobe

Xavi and Andres Iniesta were back together again on Tuesday in Japan where Barcelona are playing a friendly against Vissel Kobe.

Barcelona showed Xavi meeting up with his old friend before kick-off and the two legends enjoyed a handshake, a hug and were obviously delighted to see each other again.

Tuesday’s game is Iniesta’s final match for Vissel Kobe before he heads off for a new challenge. The midfielder has lost his place in the team but was named in the starting XI against Barca.

Iniesta also had time for a quick chat with Gavi and made it clear he wanted his shirt after the game.

“You give me your jersey today or my children will kill me!” he jokingly told the teenager before kick-off.

La légende et le Golden Boy.



Andrés Iniesta, à Gavi : "Tu me donnes ton maillot aujourd'hui sinon mes enfants me tuent !" #VisselBarça pic.twitter.com/OWjABPxucQ — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) June 6, 2023

Gavi was only on the bench for Tuesday’s match, with Xavi handing plenty of youngsters and fringe players the chance to impress.

Pau Prim, Dani Rodriquez and Inaki Pena all started along with Pablo Torre and Julian Araujo.