Real Betis prioritizing move for Barcelona’s Ez Abde - report

Barcelona’s Ez Adbe is going to be targeted by a few teams this summer. The youngster made a name for himself in his loan season with Osasuna. The Moroccan was a key part in the club nabbing a Copa del Rey final spot and a top 10 La Liga finish.

There have been conflicting reports about where Abde will be playing his football next season. Some say he will return to Barca as part of their season plans, others are reporting that he will head out on loan or a permanent deal.

The latest reports out of Spain suggest that Real Betis are eyeing Abde as a part of their future plans. Barca reportedly want €25m for a permanent deal, but that doesn’t seem like a price Betis are willing to pay just yet.

If Barcelona can’t get the fee they want for Abde they could even loan him out again next season. Abde is contracted to the Catalan giants until 2026.