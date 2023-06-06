Barcelona to send offer to Lionel Messi as Premier League, Saudi, MLS clubs put pressure on

Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, will meet with FC Barcelona’s representatives one more time to try to hammer out a deal to bring the Argentine star back to the Camp Nou. And it’s understood that Barcelona could send a formal offer as soon as tomorrow, according to reports.

The transfer gossip pages have been exploding with conflicting narratives, timelines, and attitudes that vary in judging the likelihood of a return.

However, they all agree that nothing is assured and there’s every chance that the deal could - or could not - ultimately come to pass.

Barcelona is said to be Messi’s priority but the club cannot yet register his signing due to financial difficulties. La Liga has, belatedly from Barça’s point of view, approved a plan contingent on player sales that would allow Messi to play for Barcelona next season. However, Messi wants the matter resolved immediately, afraid that he will be left out at the last minute as it happened 2 years ago.

Four other clubs are said to be in the mix as well for the FIFA World Cup champion.

Saudi Arabia - specifically, Al Hilal - has put forth an exorbitant offer and lots of pressure to try to land Messi. He would be the crown jewel of the Saudi League, which has made an assault on the football transfer market by trying to sign the biggest stars. Messi would be the best paid of them all - in fact, the best paid player in football history.

In the MLS, Inter Miami has been working on his signing for years now. They offer a great salary, though one that does not match the Saudi billionaire offer, and a location that Messi loves. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that he would live in the country which hosts the next Copa América and World Cup.

There are two other European teams sounding out Messi, although their identities are not necessarily clear, according to the latest gossip. However, it’s been rumored that they could be Chelsea FC and Newcastle United. They offer Messi a backup plan to remain in European football if the Barcelona offer does not materialize. But given Messi’s family had trouble adapting to life in Paris, life in England may not be their favored choice.