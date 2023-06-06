Xavi gives Messi update after Barcelona’s friendly win over Vissel Kobe

Xavi has been asked about Lionel Messi’s future once again after seeing his Barcelona team beat Vissel Kobe in a friendly in Japan on Tuesday.

Jorge Messi has admitted his son wants to return to Barcelona after being spotted meeting the club president at his home this week.

Speculation continues to rage about Messi’s future, with Inter Miami and Al-Hilal continuing to be linked with the GOAT, and Xavi says it’s up to the World Cup winner to decide now.

“The situation is in the hands of the president and Leo’s father, therefore, we’ll see, we’ll see how it ends, but in the end Leo has the upper hand,” he told reporters. “We are happy, for the moment we have the OK to the feasibility plan of La Liga and now, to get going, get down to work and strengthen ourselves, which we need.”

The rumor mill has claimed Barca could make an official offer to Messi on Wednesday after finally getting the green light from La Liga on their feasibility plan.