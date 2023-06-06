Inter Miami in pole position for Lionel Messi as decision looms - report

Inter Miami are considered by reports to be the favorites to sign Lionel Messi, in what would be a coup for MLS.

FC Barcelona have reportedly sent an offer to the FIFA The Best award winner, but it does not guarantee that he will be registered to play with the Catalans come next season. Various reports have said that Barcelona cannot offer such guarantees until they sell a player, and Messi wants to choose his next destination as soon as possible.

A decision is said to be expected soon, either tonight or tomorrow.

Also in the mix is the Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, who are said to be offering 1.2 billion euro in salary over 2 years.

Other European teams have been rumored to be in the fray, but so far there’s no clear indication that they will land Messi.

Signing Messi, who was the best player at the last FIFA World Cup and is considered by some statistical measures to be the best player in the top five European leagues this season, should be a boon for Miami.

They are currently in last place in the MLS’s Eastern Conference, and have recently sacked their coach. They have lost 11 of their 16 league matches this season so far.