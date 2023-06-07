‘Who else has to go?’ - Pique surprised by Barcelona’s continued financial problems

Gerard Pique has been talking about Barcelona’s continued financial issues and is surprised to hear the club still need to make sales this summer before they can buy.

The defender announced his retirement in November 2022 and has since been followed out of the Barcelona exit door by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Yet Barcelona are still struggling to strengthen this summer, leaving Pique fairly perplexed by the whole situation.

“I’m glad I left because I gave Barça space on the salary scale but the release of the salary is very funny because we have left and we continue to struggle with FFP,” he said.

“Who else has to go? In theory, we captains were the ones responsible for our salaries. We’ve all left. Now we’re not here and Barcelona still can’t sign players either.”

Barcelona have had their viability plan given the OK by La Liga which means new contracts can be registered. However, the club must still offload players before they can bring in any new signings.