‘We are forever connected’ - Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti says emotional goodbye to Lecce

Samuel Umtiti has sent a farewell message to Lecce after completing his season-long loan with the Serie A side.

The defender has managed to play regularly this season, making 25 appearances in the Italian top flight and helping Lecce avoid relegation.

Lecce have loved having Umtiti at the club and it’s pretty obvious the feeling is mutual.

“I would like to first thank Mr Corvino and Lecce for reaching out to me, when other teams doubted me. Thank you for your trust.

“I have found a team with values ​​and with an exceptional mentality. We had a goal at the beginning of the season and we have achieved it through work. For me, staying in Serie A is like winning a title.

“I am lucky to have been part of this group, this team. An incredible human experience. Thanks guys, to my team, the staff for helping me.Thank you Mister Baroni

“Fans thank you for your support from the first to the last day. We are forever connected. I leave with a heart full of love from you. Heartfelt thanks and Forza Lecce forever.”

Umtiti now heads back to Barcelona but is expected to be moved on this summer. A move to Lyon has been mentioned, with the defender admitting he’s already spoken to Alexandre Lacazette about the possibility of heading back to his old club.