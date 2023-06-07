FC Barcelona News: 7 June 2023; Barca win Vissel Kobe friendly, Lionel Messi latest

Vissel Kobe 0–2 FC Barcelona: Arigato, Iniesta! | FC Barcelona

Barcelona beat Vissel Kobe 2-0 in a post-season friendly in Japan on Tuesday. Goals from Eric Garcia and Franck Kessie saw the Catalans past Andres Iniesta’s side on his farewell.

Inter Miami pushing to land Messi per sources: ‘Everything is on the table’ | The Athletic

Inter Miami are pushing hard to land Lionel Messi. The current feeling is the World Cup winner will choose between the MLS club or Barcelona and not move to Saudi Arabia.

The debutants against Vissel Kobe - one by one | FC Barcelona

Xavi handed six Barcelona players debuts against Vissel Kobe. Julian Araujo, Pau Prim, Dani Rodriguez, Hector Fort, Marc Guiu, and Unai Hernandez all featured for the visitors.

Barcelona not planning any immediate transfer dealings | Sport

Barcelona are not planning any immediate transfers despite the need to make sales. Frank Kessie, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are all players who could leave.

Messi is tired of the noise around his future and keen to make a decision | Sport

Lionel Messi is tired of the continuing speculation about his future and wants to make a decision imminently. Barca, Inter Miami and Al Hilal are all options for the GOAT.

Rexach, former Barcelona player: If I were Messi I wouldn’t go back to now | Marca

Carles Rexach, ex-player and ex-coach of Barcelona, has advised Lionel Messi against returning to Barcelona as he could tarnish his legacy at the club.

Bayern could look at a Raphinha exchange with Barca | Sport

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Raphinha and could try to land the Brazilian this summer. The Bavarian giants could propose a swap but won’t include Joshua Kimmich.

Sofyan Amrabat drops transfer hint amid Man Utd and Barcelona links | Metro

Sofyan Amrabat has said the style of play in the Premier League could suit him amid continued speculation about his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Juventus to discuss Super League exit with Barcelona, Madrid | ESPN

Juventus appear set to quit the Super League and have confirmed they have been in touch with Real Madrid and Barcelona to discuss the possibility of exiting the plan.