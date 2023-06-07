Franck Kessie’s agent slams reports midfielder has agreed to leave Barcelona

Franck Kessie’s agent has hit back at rumors that the midfielder has agreed to leave Barcelona after being told he’s surplus to requirements.

Diario AS have reported Kessie will be the first player out of the exit door this summer after being told by Xavi he’s being sold for financial reasons.

The report claimed that Barcelona have already received plenty of offers for Kessie but want to sell the midfielder for at least 35 million euros.

Not so, say Kessie’s camp, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Franck Kessie’s agent publicly describes as ‘fake news’ the info about his client giving the green light to leave Barça. ⛔️ #FCB



Player’s camp position has not changed as of today. pic.twitter.com/RQS9JO03UO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Kessie’s name has been in the gossip columns for a while now as he has not been a regular starter for Barcelona in his first season. The club could also make a tidy profit on the Ivorian, seeing as he arrived as a free agent last summer.

The former AC Milan man has featured 43 times for Barcelona in all competitions, but only 16 times as a starter, scoring three goals for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona need to sell this summer and Kessie, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are all thought to be players the club are willing to let go. Yet as things stand it seems that none of the quartet are interested in leaving.