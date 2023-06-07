Osasuna chief says it’s ‘almost impossible’ for club to keep hold of Ez Abde

Osasuna sporting director Braulio Vazquez feels his team have no chance of being able to keep hold of Ez Abde after his season-long loan from Barcelona ends.

Abde has enjoyed regular football at Osasuna this season, helping the team to a Copa del Rey final and a seventh-place finish in La Liga.

Vazquez has been asked if the club could try to keep hold of Abde for another year but thinks there’s no chance.

“Thinking that he can continue another year with us I see as almost impossible, if not impossible,” he said. “He is a special player, it is true that he has to be in a suitable context and that has also been given to him by our fans and our people “Obviously I don’t know his future, but with all the scouts that have come lately, if they have seen him play, I suppose that Barcelona or some other team will want him. “Osasuna was lucky to have him here and enjoy him for a year. We have helped him a lot and, obviously, he has helped us, because he had the talent. You never know, hopefully one year he will come back.”

Speculation persists over Abde’s future with conflicting reports flying about. He could well be sold if tempting offers arrive, but it would also be no surprise to see him given a first-team chance next season.