Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he’s joining Inter Miami - report

Lionel Messi has reportedly made a final decision on his future and has told Barcelona he will head to MLS and sign for Inter Miami.

Both Guillem Balague and Miguel Rico are reporting that Messi’s mind is made up and he will not be coming back to the Camp Nou for one last dance. Even Gerard Romero has conceded “it’s over.”

Barcelona had been hoping to re-sign Messi on a free transfer but have struggled to make an offer because of their financial position.

The club have seen their viability plan given the OK by La Liga but still must sell players to incorporate Messi, and there’s no guarantee yet they can make the numbers add up.

The lack of a guarantee appears to be the main reason why Messi has now decided to look elsewhere. A big-money move to Saudi Arabia for Messi had been mentioned, but it seems Miami is the preferred option.

The MLS side have emerged as favorites to and Messi in recent days and now appear set to win the race.

The Athletic have reported the MLS side are pushing hard to sign the GOAT and have even pencilled in a date when he coud debut - in their Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has long talked up the possibility of landing Messi and now now be about to finally get his man.

Messi could be joined at Inter Miami by Tata Martino, who has been tipped to replace Phil Neville as coach, while Sergio Busquets has also previously been linked with a move.