Barcelona issue statement after Messi confirms he’s signing for Inter Miami

Barcelona have issued a statement in response to Lionel Messi’s decision to head to the MLS and sign for Inter Miami.

Messi had been keen to return to Barcelona but a deal could not be done, and the Catalan giants have now issued a statement wishing the GOAT well.

“On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed club President Joan Laporta of the player’s decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana. “President Laporta understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years. “Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça.” Source | FC Barcelona

Both Laporta and Xavi had spoken of their desire to see Messi back at Barcelona but have been left disappointed after the World Cup winner opted for a new challenge in the United States instead.