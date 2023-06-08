Nico Gonzalez tipped to leave Barcelona and join Real Betis on loan

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez is reportedly in discussions over another loan move for the 2023-24 La Liga season.

Nico spent last season with Valencia and it seems he could be heading off again, this time to Real Betis.

Diario Sport reckon that negotiations are taking place about a loan deal with a purchase option for next season.

The midfielder is keen on the move, and the chance to play European football, and it’s thought he’s a good fit for Betis.

Nico’s already said his goodbyes to Valencia.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me during this year and especially to the fans, thank you for all the love and support I have received. COME ON VALENCIA,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ramos Planes, formerly of Barcelona, is now the director of football at Betis which may help talks progress between both clubs.

Nico seems willing to move perhaps after realising he may struggle for minutes if he does stay at Barcelona next season.

Xavi has said openly he wants to bring in a replacement for Sergio Busquets, while Ilkay Gundogan could also be added to his list of midfield options for next season.