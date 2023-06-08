Iniesta sends emotional message to Barcelona after Vissel Kobe friendly

Andres Iniesta has sent an emotional message to Barcelona after facing his former team in a friendly in Japan on Tuesday.

Xavi’s sent flew out to Tokyo for a friendly in a game which will be the club legend’s last in Vissel Kobe colors before he departs for a new challenge.

Iniesta has taken to social media to say thanks to Barca, posting an emotional message along with some pictures from the game.

“Thank you, Barça! Thank you, Xavi and players! For coming, for being, for sharing, for feeling and enjoying all together an unforgettable night. Many emotions and beautiful memories that will stay forever,” he wrote.

Iniesta also spoke out after the game and paid tribute to both sets of supporters.

“Everything about it was great,” said Iniesta. “This game was about saying goodbye to the Japanese fans and paying my respects in giving back what they have given to me. I was able to achieve that so I’m very happy.

“The respect I felt from everyone, the way I have been treated by the fans, the experience over these five years — they have become a part of my life. It was a special feeling.”

Iniesta will now look for a new club after already confirming he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.