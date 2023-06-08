FC Barcelona News: 8 June 2023; Messi to join Inter Miami, Neymar offers himself to Barca

Barcelona wishes Lionel Messi the best of luck in his new professional phase | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have issued a statement wishing Lionel Messi luck after the GOAT confirmed he will not return to the club and will join MLS side Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi exclusive interview: I have taken the decision to go to Inter Miami | Sport

Lionel Messi has confirmed he has decided to join Inter Miami when his contract with PSG expires at the end of the month.

Exclusive: Lionel Messi explains why he is not returning to Barcelona | Sport

Lionel Messi has also explained why he decided against returning to Barcelona despite admitting he really wanted to come back to the Camp Nou.

Inter Miami’s offer to Lionel Messi as forward confirms MLS move | Sport

MLS and Apple have offered Messi a share of the revenue from new subscribers to Apple TV+’s MLS broadcast package on top of his salary at Inter Miami.

Messi sought formula with Al-Hilal & Inter Miami to spend 23-24 at Barça | Sport

Messi tried to find a way to spend the 2023-24 season with Barcelona to say goodbye to fans but could not find a formula with either Al-Hilal or Inter Miami.

Luis Suarez set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami | 90min

Luis Suarez is set to link up with Lionel Messi again at Inter Miami. The MLS side have activated a release clause in his current Gremio contract.

Neymar offers himself to Barcelona after Messi’s decision | Sport

Neymar has offered himself to Barcelona following news that Lionel Messi will not be returning to the club and will join Inter Miami instead.