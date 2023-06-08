Xavi reacts to Messi’s decision to choose Inter Miami instead of Barcelona

Xavi has spoken out about Lionel Messi’s decision to join MLS side Inter Miami instead of returning to Barcelona.

The Barcelona boss has spoken openly about how keen he was for Messi to come home but has been left disappointed after the GOAT chose to head to the United States instead.

Xavi’s been talking to Gerard Romero about the situation and offered up the following response.

“The last days, weeks, I had noticed that he didn’t see his return clearly. You have to understand it, being Messi is not easy. Everyone is interested in you, he never has calm,” he said. “Leo explained it, for the past two years he was unhappy. I can understand that he doesn’t want so much pressure anymore. I spoke with him a lot and we were all excited. But in the end it hasn’t happened. He has explained the circumstances very well. He wants a quieter and more family life. “It’s Messi’s personal decision and you have to respect him because he’s the best player in history. I was convinced that we would do well with him. I respect Messi and I wish him all the best. It has not been an easy situation for him, of course.”

Barcelona and Xavi will now continue planning for next season amid what could be a tricky transfer window. The club’s viability plan has been approved by La Liga but sales are needed if Barca want to bring in new players.