Xavi shuts down Neymar to Barcelona rumors

Xavi and Neymar had some great moments together at Barcelona. The end of Xavi’s peak combined beautifully with the beginning of Neymar’s success for a wonderful period at the club.

Since then, Neymar has seen a world full of ups and mostly downs at PSG. He’s reportedly looking for his next spot to play football as his time at PSG seems to be coming to an end.

The reports detail that Neymar apparently offered himself to Barcelona. Xavi, when asked about this report, seemed to be surprised and shut it down.

“Ah… Surprise… That’s a surprise.” “Look I appreciate Neymar as a person, as a player, as a friend, he’s a great player, but he’s not in our plans no.” Xavi | Source

Pretty solid shutdown from Xavi. Not much room for me spin that response any other way.