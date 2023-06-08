Luis Suarez set to join Messi at Inter Miami - report

Lionel Messi shocked the world this week by announcing he would be heading to MLS to join Inter Miami. The deal came as a surprise to almost everyone, but it seems like he’s getting a pretty sweet deal of it. He gets some ownership stake, gets to hang out in Miami, and now his friends are reportedly joining him in his venture abroad too.

First, the reports were that Sergio Busquets was on his way to Miami along with Jordi Alba. Indeed Busquets keeps on being mentioned following his departure from Barcelona.

Now, 90min is reporting that Luis Suarez is going to be joining Inter Miami alongside his Barca bros for some fun in the sun.

This is all going to be pretty fun to watch, success or failure. At the very least these guys are gonna have a great time together, and that’ll be interesting to see unfold.