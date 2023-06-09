Keep or loan: What should Barcelona do with Pablo Torre?

Pablo Torre offered up a reminder of his quality in Barcelona’s friendly win over Vissel Kobe in Japan on Tuesday ahead of a crucial summer transfer window for Xavi’s side.

Yes it was only a friendly, and yes Vissel Kobe were fairly obliging opponents, but Torre’s two assists may have given Xavi something to think about.

Torre arrived at Barcelona last summer amid expectations that he could follow in Pedri’s footsteps and become a regular fixture in the starting XI.

Yet that hasn’t happened with Xavi curiously reluctant to use the teenager. His lack of experience is obviously a factor but Xavi has shown previously his willingness to trust in youth.

Torre managed only four starts in total in the 2022-23 season, two of which came in the Copa del Rey, one in a Champions League dead rubber and the other in La Liga - but only after the title had been wrapped up.

Xavi has admitted he’s probably been unfair with his game time, blaming fierce competition for places as the main reason why the youngster has spent most of the season on the bench.

There’s no doubting that is true but doesn’t quite explain why Torre wasn’t really used when Pedri was out injured and Barca were desperately lacking creativity.

There have also been claims that Torre’s attitude and fondness for the night life could be a factor, although thankfully Xavi has shot those down completely.

“I’ve read different things about Pablo Torre that is fake news. He’s an example in the locker room, a professional, he works really well, is involved, loves football. He’s loved in the locker room,” he said before the win against Betis. “He’s a fantastic guy. The issue is that there is a lot of competition, he is playing minutes in the Barça first team and that is a lot. He is helping us. I hope he can be important and he has to be ready to participate.”

Yet Torre’s failure to break into the first team on a regular basis has led to inevitable speculation he will be on the move this summer. Loans to Villarreal and Girona have been mentioned, but it’s not clear if Torre can be convinced to depart.

On Tuesday’s evidence you can understand his reluctance. The midfielder was arguably Barca’s best player, showed his ability to pick out a pass, displayed his set-piece ability and generally looked completely at home.

HIGHLIGHTS | Barça beat Iniesta and Vissel Kobe in Tokyo as season draws to a close pic.twitter.com/0dp4Ski1nE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 6, 2023

Torre’s problem is that breaking into the first team next season won’t be any easier even if there is a shake-up of the playing staff. No matter what happens, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi will all be around and ahead of Torre in the pecking order. Xavi has also made it crystal clear he wants a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The youngster is clearly yet to earn Xavi’s trust, for whatever reason, and a loan would give him the opportunity to play regularly but is it the best option?

Let us know that you think by voting in our poll and sharing your thoughts in the comments below.