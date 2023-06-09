Jordi Alba on his future: Right now I don’t see myself playing against Barcelona

Jordi Alba is yet to make a decision on his future after announcing he’s leaving Barcelona but could be set to move out of Spain.

The left-back has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid but has said he doesn’t really fancing playing against Barcelona.

“Right now I don’t see myself playing against Barca. But when I have the proposals, we’ll see,” he said. “I want to see all the possible options in Europe, and outside of it, and look for the best one, not only for myself, but also for my family.”

Alba also admitted that he had wanted to stay but realised the best decision was to call time on his Barcelona career.

“I think it’s what is best, for me, thinking about the club. I wanted to stay, that was real, where better than here?” he added. “I sat down with my family, we evaluated everything, and in the end I think that being honest, we have made the right decision. But I leave very happy and very content, Source | Onda Cero

The defender has already played his last game for the club but has been training with Barcelona Atletic this week. Alba will shortly head off to join up with the Spain squad for the Nations League Final Four.