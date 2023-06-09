Sofyan Amrabat’s brother offers update on his future amid Barcelona rumors

Sofyan Amrabat’s brother has issued an update on his future, with Barcelona one of several clubs to have been linked with the Fiorentina midfielder.

Barcelona missed out on Amrabat in the winter but are keen to add to the squad this summer and could reignite their interest.

Nordin Amrabat told ESPN that he thinks his brother is stil near the top of Barca’s shopping list but is aware the club’s financial problems could prevent a move.

“Sofyan to West Ham? No he wants to go to the top and his desire to play in Spain. At Barcelona, he is high on the list, but you know Barca’s financial situation,” he said. “There are more clubs interested in Sofyan.”

It seems likely that Amrabat will be on the move this summer but it’s still unclear where he may play his football next season and whether Barcelona remain interested in the Morocco international.