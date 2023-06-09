FC Barcelona News: 9 June 2023; Xavi rules out Neymar, talks Messi’s Miami move

First team training to recommence on July 10 | FC Barcelona

Barcelona will start pre-season training ahead of the 2023-24 season on July 10. The players will also undergo medical checks ahead of their US tour which starts on July 19.

Xavi rules out the return of Neymar to Barcelona | Sport

Barcelona coach Xavi has ruled out the possibility of Neymar returning to the club amid speculation the Brazilian has offered himself to his former employers.

Approval for first phase of works for restructure of Spotify Camp Nou | FC Barcelona

The Government Commission of Barcelona City Council has approved the first phase of the major works license corresponding to the reform and expansion of Spotify Camp Nou.

Inter Miami could target Busquets, Alba & Luis Suarez to play alongside Lionel Messi | Goal

Inter Miami are thought to be set to target moves for Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez after securing Lionel Messi’s signature.

Xavi on Lionel Messi: I noticed a change in the last few days | Sport

Xavi has admitted that he noticed recently that Lionel Messi was not seeing a return to Barcelona clearly even though the two had discussed the possibility of a move back.

Lionel Messi had offers from European teams other than Barcelona | Goal

Lionel Messi has revealed he did have an offer from another European team but could not imagine playing for any other club on the continent than Barcelona.

‘I was so unhappy’ – Lionel Messi opens up on struggles to settle at PSG | Goal

Lionel Messi has admitted he struggled to adapt to life at PSG during his two years in the French capital following his move from Barcelona.