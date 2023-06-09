‘It’s impossible’ - Luis Suarez rules out joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has ruled out joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami amid speculation he could link up with his good friend in MLS.

Messi announced this week that he has decided to move to Inter Miami after leaving PSG and will not return to Barcelona.

Reports had claimed Suarez would also head to Miami, but the Uruguay international has told newspaper El Observador the reports are not true.

“This is false, it is impossible,” he said. “I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024.”

Suarez joined Gremio in December 2022 on a free transfer after a brief spell with Nacional, signing a two-year deal with the Brazilian side.

Speculation persists that Messi could still be joined be at least one familiar face at his new club.

ESPN report that Sergio Busquets has been in talks over a move. The midfielder has previously admitted he would like to play in the United States, particularly Miami, before he hangs up his boots.