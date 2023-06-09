Xavi pens open letter to Barcelona fans after title-winning season

Xavi Hernandez has penned an open letter to Barcelona fans following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The Barcelona manager has enjoyed a strong first season in charge, lifting the Spanish Super Cup and winning the league title.

Here’s what he’s had to say:

“Dear Culers, It is time to dedicate a few words to you. I want to thank you for the warmth and support you have given us throughout the season. It was a joy to play at the Camp Nou and we felt very comfortable there.

“We have felt your passion and commitment to the badge. Even in the hardest moments, you did not abandon us. Instead you helped us rise again and grow as a team. You always have been, always are and always will be a fundamental pillar of Barcelona. You are Barça.

“Now it’s time to celebrate. This title is the culmination of the work and effort of many people over a long time during which we all rowed in the same direction. We have won the league because we have been the best team in the competition.

“A tremendous effort has been made to do it and now it’s time to appreciate it and enjoy it. Let’s celebrate this league the way it should be, while continuing to work hard.

“We are already thinking about the future, about continuing to build this exciting project because this is Barça and we always want more.

“Long live Barça and Long live Catalunya.”

Barcelona players, aside from those on international duty, will now enjoy a break until July 10 when the team is due back to training. It promises to be another intriguing season for Xavi’s side who will be hoping to make an impact in Europe after winning La Liga.

Xavi’s side will also have to cope with playing at Montjuic throughout the campaign, while the Camp Nou undergoes some much-needed renovation work.