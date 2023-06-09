 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sergio Busquets could decide between Miami and Saudi Arabia today

The former Barcelona captain has a choice to make

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Sergio Busquets is expected to announce today his next team after leaving FC Barcelona, with Inter Miami CF thought to be favorites.

Two Saudi Arabian clubs, Al Hilal and Al-Nassr, also have bids that could entice the defensive midfielder.

It’s understood the Saudi bids are the biggest in terms of money, but Miami hopes that Busquets will choose them, just as his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi did.

Apart from reuniting with Messi, there are other reasons why Busquets could end up at MLS. It has long been rumored that he and his family want to live in Florida. Of course, the American club are offering a good salary as well, just not as high as that offered by the Saudi teams.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes