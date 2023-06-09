Sergio Busquets could decide between Miami and Saudi Arabia today

Sergio Busquets is expected to announce today his next team after leaving FC Barcelona, with Inter Miami CF thought to be favorites.

Two Saudi Arabian clubs, Al Hilal and Al-Nassr, also have bids that could entice the defensive midfielder.

It’s understood the Saudi bids are the biggest in terms of money, but Miami hopes that Busquets will choose them, just as his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi did.

Apart from reuniting with Messi, there are other reasons why Busquets could end up at MLS. It has long been rumored that he and his family want to live in Florida. Of course, the American club are offering a good salary as well, just not as high as that offered by the Saudi teams.