İlkay Gündoğan agrees to join Barcelona pending final confirmation - reports

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has agreed to join FC Barcelona according to multiple reports, although this is a verbal agreement only so far.

That means while the player has given his word, he has not actually put pen to paper. Understandably, perhaps, as he will take part in the UEFA Champions League Final tomorrow.

However, soon after the match, Barcelona will be putting on the pressure to get Gündoğan officially signed up. They do not want him to slip through their grasp, especially as there are rumors that City wants to keep him.

Xavi has been said to be instrumental into convincing the player to come.