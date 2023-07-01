Ilias Akhomach sends emotional goodbye message to Barcelona

Ilias Akhomach has said his goodbyes to Barcelona as he leaves the club as a free agent.

The 19-year-old was once tipped as a future star of the first team at Barcelona but it hasn’t really happened for him.

Barcelona were thought to be in negotiations with Ilias earlier this season about a new contract but no agreement was found and he will now look for a new club.

Here’s his goodbye mesage:

“Today comes the day that I say goodbye to the club that gave me the opportunity to fulfill a lifetime dream,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I reached the age of 6 without even knowing if I really liked this sport, being totally unaware of the path that I was going to take, and 13 years later I end this stage of my life having had spectacular personal and professional learning, the dream of every person who loves this sport.

“I want to thank all the coaches and staff I have worked with during this stage, each has made me grow in every way, they have seen me enjoy and evolve all this time.

“Lastly, I would like to thank everyone around me, who supports me on a day-to-day basis, in good and bad times. I look back and keep with me all the good people I’ve met as a Barca player.”

Ilias has been linked with several clubs already but it’s not clear yet where he will play his football next season.