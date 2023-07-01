‘It’s been fun seeing you create havoc every week’ - Osasuna say fond farewell to Ez Abde

Osasuna have said a fond farewell to Ez Abde after the winger’s loan deal from Barcelona expired.

Abde has had a good time with Osasuna and the club have already admitted they would have loved to have kept hold of him but think it’s impossible.

Osasuna have now sent out a goodbye message along with a few highlights of his season at El Sadar.

️ Abde, it's been fun seeing you create havoc every week. Thank you for every goal, assist, and dribble.



❤️‍ Consider yourself a rojillo forever!#LetsGoRojillos | #ThanksAbde pic.twitter.com/HJ6J8GkNON — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) June 30, 2023

Abde has responded with a message to Osasuna on Instagram.

“Thanks to you, I have felt at home and I have enjoyed myself like a small child,” he wrote.

“I also want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for welcoming me as part of the family and I just have to say thank you again. Here you have one more rojillo for life.”

Speculation continues to roll around regarding Abde’s future. Xavi is thought to be keen to see him in pre-season but a sale can’t be ruled out right now.