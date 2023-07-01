 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘It’s been fun seeing you create havoc every week’ - Osasuna say fond farewell to Ez Abde

His loan deal is over

By Gill Clark
Valencia CF v CA Osasuna - LaLiga Santander Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Osasuna have said a fond farewell to Ez Abde after the winger’s loan deal from Barcelona expired.

Abde has had a good time with Osasuna and the club have already admitted they would have loved to have kept hold of him but think it’s impossible.

Osasuna have now sent out a goodbye message along with a few highlights of his season at El Sadar.

Abde has responded with a message to Osasuna on Instagram.

“Thanks to you, I have felt at home and I have enjoyed myself like a small child,” he wrote.

“I also want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for welcoming me as part of the family and I just have to say thank you again. Here you have one more rojillo for life.”

Speculation continues to roll around regarding Abde’s future. Xavi is thought to be keen to see him in pre-season but a sale can’t be ruled out right now.

