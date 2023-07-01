Agreement to sever ties with Samuel Umtiti - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and defender Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract binding him to the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

13 Barça Atlètic players' contracts come to an end - FC Barcelona

Rosanas, Zalaya, Diounkou, Moha, Roberto, Aranda, Roman Vega, Álvaro Núñez, Luismi, Carbonell, Arnau Rafús, Víctor Barberá and Ilias Akhomach finish time at Barça on 30 June

The money Barcelona will save with Samuel Umtiti's contract termination - SPORT

Barcelona have been trying for a long time and have finally achieved their goal. French centre-back Samuel Umtiti officially left the club on Friday after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract. This is good news for the interests of the Blaugrana, who are working hard to reduce their wage bill.

No ban! UEFA tell Barça they CAN play in Champions League in 23-24 - SPORT

Barcelona will play in the next season's Champions League, as champions of Spain and seeded in the draw. This is what UEFA have told the club, since the European body have promised the Catalan club they will not be sanctioned for the 'Negreira case', SPORT have learned.

Ferran Torres responds to the doubts about his Barcelona future - SPORT

Barcelona are working against the clock to make the necessary sales to solve their Financial Fair Play problems and, at the same time, sign new players to improve the current squad. Ferran Torres is one of the names linked with an exit in recent weeks, but it seems that the player has other plans.

Barcelona activate plan to bring Girona's Oriol Romeu back to the club - SPORT

Given the obvious impossibility of signing Marcelo Brozovic due to the economic magnitude of the transfer and the player's salary, FC Barcelona have already decided to activate the plan to bring Oriol Romeu back to the club.

The five Barcelona players Joan Laporta says are untransferable - SPORT

FC Barcelona's delicate financial situation is inviting the club to listen to offers for player that it would not normally consider. However, Joan Laporta is clear about his limits, a list of players that the president considers untransferable at any price.

Barcelona closing in on Arda Guler after positive Istanbul meeting - SPORT

Joan Laporta acknowledged on 'Onze' on 'Esport3' that FC Barcelona are interested in signing Arda Güler (18 years old) and that Deco travelled to Istanbul on Thursday to negotiate with Fenerbahce.