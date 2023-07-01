Oriol Romeu ‘would fit perfectly’ at Barcelona, says Arnau Martinez

Barcelona’s hunt for a new midfielder has reportedly taken the club to Oriol Romeu, and Girona team-mate Arnau Martinez thinks he’d be perfect for the Catalans.

Martinez came through the Barca academy, like Romeu, and has been full of praise when asked about the midfielder and talk about a Camp Nou return.

“For me he is a top footballer in midfield, a benchmark,” he said. “This year I have been able to meet him in person and also off the field, he is incredible, especially how he works and with everything he has experienced each year he accumulates more experience. He would fit perfectly at Barça.”

The defender also said he hasn’t spoken to Romeu about the speculation but thinks it would be a good move for the 31-year-old.

“I haven’t spoken to him, I don’t know what’s going to happen or what the truth is, but it would be a joy, his level has already been seen this year at Girona and I think he could perform perfectly at Barça.” Source | Sport

Barcelona are still yet to make a move for Romeu but he is believed to be very much on the club’s radar. Romeu has a release clause set at just 5 million euros.