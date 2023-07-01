Arnau Martinez talks Barcelona’s right-back situation and responds to rumors he could return

Arnau Martinez has discussed his future and whether he could return to Barcelona at some point in the future.

Barcelona are short of options at right-back and had been linked with Martinez, although those rumors have gone a little quiet recently.

Martinez has now been asked about if he sees himself playing for Barca again and came up with the following response.

“I don’t know, obviously I see myself and hopefully, it’s a dream. But the dream is to be in a big team and win titles, either at Barça or with another team,” he said. “Wherever it is, I want to continue progressing in my career, go as far as possible and win as many titles as possible, that’s what I want. My aspiration is to be one of the best and that is why I work every day. “Obviously, Barça is special for the eight years I was there, but there is no preference, what I want is to continue progressing, go to the biggest club that wants me.”

Martinez was also asked about Barca’s right-back situation and thinks Barca’s current options are pretty good.

“But Koundé does not do badly there, Araujo the same, or Balde when he has changed side,” he added. “They are top players who always do well as a full-back as a central defender, they have the Barça style and then it’s upto the club if they think it’s better to have a full-back or not, but these players are performing well.”

The rumor mill has come up with plenty of names to solve Barca’s right-back problems this summer. Ivan Fresneda is the current favorite and is thought to be valued at around 20 million euros.