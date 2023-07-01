WATCH: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta says goodbye to Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta has said goodbye to Vissel Kobe after making his last appearance for the club on Saturday.

Vissel Kobe organized a tifo ahead of the game of Iniesta’s No. 8 shirt and a banner that ready simply “Gracias Andres.”

The midfielder started a 1-1 draw against Consadole Sapporo in front of 30,000 fans and played until the 55th minute when he was taken off.

There were handshakes all around as he made his way off the pitch for Vissel Kobe for the final time.

Iniesta, who has struggled for game time recently, spoke about how grateful he was for the support he’s received from the fans during his time in Japan.

“I’m grateful for the love and respect the fans have shown me. I want to provide a situation they can enjoy and get excited about,” he said before the match

“There was difficulty in not being picked to play after putting my heart into training. I’ve experienced a lot of things over these five years, which is a long time.

“I want to retire playing on the field and I’m ready to take the next step.”

The Barcelona legend now moves on, although his next destination is unclear. Iniesta, has said, however, that he’s not ready to hang up his boots just yet.