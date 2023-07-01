Barcelona face competition from AC Milan for Ivan Fresneda - report

Barcelona will reportedly face competition from AC Milan for the signature of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

The youngster has emerged as a possible target for Barcelona as Xavi’s side are short of options at right-back currently.

Relevo are reporting that AC Milan are also interested in Fresneda and have been for some time now.

The club’s chief scout Geoffrey Moncada has been tracking Fresneda and Real Valladolid are well aware of the Rossoneri’s interest.

Relevo also report that that Milan have recently resumed contact with the defender and are close to reaching an agreement with his agent.

The Serie A giants would still have to negotiate with Real Valladolid but may well be able to offer more than Barcelona.

More developments on Fresneda’s future are expected next week, while it’s still not clear if Barcelona will make an offer.

A replacement for Sergio Busquets has been the club’s top priority, but they may go for a right-back if they can’t find the right midfielder in the current transfer window.