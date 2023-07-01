Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas announces his retirement from football

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced his retirement from football at the grand old age of 36.

Fabregas says it is with “great sadness” that he’s decided to hang up his boots but adds he will “treasure” the time he spent with Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Monaco.

The midfielder had two stints at Barcelona, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey and scoring 41 goals in 151 matches. He also won Premier League titles with Chelsea and an FA Cup with Arsenal.

Fabregas also won over 100 caps for Spain, lifting the World Cup and two European Championships with La Roja.

The former midfielder posted his goodbye message on Instagram.

Fabregas has also confirmed he will now head into coaching at Como and will take charge of the Under-19 and B team at the Italian side. The midfielder moved to Italy on a two-year deal last summer and will now make the transition from playing to coaching.