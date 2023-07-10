Vitor Roque ‘left speechless’ after call from Barcelona boss Xavi

Vitor Roque looks set to become Barcelona’s latest signing after multiple reports confirmed the Catalan giants have agreed a deal for the Brazilian wonderkid.

Manager Xavi has reportedly already been on the phone to Vitor Roque to welcome him to the club and make it clear how pleased he is that he’s signed, according to Diario Sport.

The report surprisingly claims the chat was the first time that Xavi had spoken with Vitor Roque and he was quick to congratulate him on the move.

Barcelona’s new boy was apparently left “speechless” by Xavi’s gesture as he was not expecting to hear directly from the coach just yet.

Xavi also said that he was counting on Vitor Roque for the future and made it clear that he had always been behind his signing.

The Barcelona boss is also keen to meet with the teenager in person as soon as possible, although there are still hurdles to overcome before Vitor will be able to play for the club.