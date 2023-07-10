Luis Suárez Miramontes passes away - FC Barcelona

Aged 88 years old, Luis Suárez Miramontes passed away in Milan today. A Barça player from 1954 to 1961, the Galician is the first and only male Spanish player to win the Ballon D'Or to date. He went on to play for Inter Milan, where he also has legendary status.

The US Tour: Did you know? - FC Barcelona

The countdown is on for Barça's tour of the United States with four friendlies in San Francisco (Juventus), Los Angeles (Arsenal), Dallas (Real Madrid) and finally Las Vegas (AC Milan).

FC Barcelona gearing up to get season 23/24 rolling - SPORT

Many of them will be back in action this Monday at the start of the preseason. It will be at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, where the players will undergo the pertinent medical and physical check-ups in the morning before putting on their boots.

Sergio Lobera: Oriol Romeu is the ideal replacement for Busquets - SPORT

Sergio Lobera endorses Romeu's return to Barça. Lobera was the one who signed the player from Ulldecona for Barça's Infantil A and he was also the one who bet on 'Busi', bringing him to La Masia at the age of 17.

FC Barcelona close 22/23 registering record sales - SPORT

FC Barcelona issued a statement announcing that the club have registered historic figures in the Commercial Area, surpassing the income of the last pre-pandemic season by 4%.

Abde set to join Xavi on July 17 as Barça kickoff preseason - SPORT

Abde is undoubtedly one of the revelations of last season. The young winger made the most of his loan spell in Pamplona, where he contributed six goals and two assists in 34 appearances whilst being a bench player. Regular playtime was lacking, but his growth is indisputable.

Oriol Romeu's arrival at Barça to pave an easier path for academy midfielders - SPORT

Barça signing Oriol Romeu is the most realistic solution to fill the void left by Busquets. The player from Ulldecona has loads of experience and has also trained at La Masia, giving him a competitive edge that Xavi will look to exploit.

Brazil U-20 coach Ramon Menezes: Vitor Roque can adapt quickly to Barça's game - SPORT

In the next few hours, barring unexpected developments, FC Barcelona will announce the signing of Vitor Roque. The Brazilian striker, as revealed by SPORT, will sign a long-term contract with the Catalan club, keeping him at Barcelona until 30 June 2029 with an optional additional year.