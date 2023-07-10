Zico has no doubt that Vitor Roque will be Brazil’s No. 9

Brazil legend Zico has been talking up Vitor Roque amid speculation the youngster is set to sign for Barcelona on a long-term deal.

A deal appears to have been done, but is yet to be officially announced, and Zico thinks the Catalans have landed an absolute gem.

“With certainty, I have no doubt, Vitor Roque will be the number 9 of Brazil,” he said. “The youngster has gome in and already decided matches;...I have no doubt that he will be the starter for the Brazilian team.”

Zico is not the only one hyping Vitor Roque right now. Ramon Menezes, the manager of Brazil’s Under-20s, has also spoke about the speculation and said Barca are signing an “excellent player.”

Vitor Roque is expected to sign a deal that will keep him at the club until 2029. Barca are reportedly keen for him to make the move this summer but January appears a more realistic arrival date because of the club’s financial issues.