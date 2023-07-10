 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back to work! Barcelona return for start of pre-season

The champions are in action again

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FC Barcelona Training Session Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona returned to work on Monday as Xavi’s side were back at the club for the start of pre-season ahead of the new 2023-24 campaign.

The players will have medical checks and fitness tests at the club before they head out for their first training session with Xavi and his staff.

Barcelona showed off Ronald Araujo and Raphinha sharing a hug, while new signing Inigo Martinez was spotted arriving for his first official day of work since his move.

Barcelona also showed off Alejandro Balde waiting for his medical checks. The defender has reportedly already been working hard in a bid to get back to full fitness before the start of the season after he missed the end of the last campaign through injury.

It’s been reported today that Balde is already “100%” fit and ready to start pre-season alongside his Barcelona team-mates.

Barcelona will train all week and are then due to fly out to the United States next week for their pre-season tour.

